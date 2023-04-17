PICAYUNE, Miss. (WFLA) — A man was arrested in Mississippi after officers caught him trying to hide a gun inside a quesadilla, according to police.

The Picayune Police Department said its Neighborhood Enhancement Team made a traffic stop for a violation at about 12:38 p.m. Thursday.

Officers said during the stop, a passenger in the vehicle, identified as Devin P. Mitchell, hid a gun inside a quesadilla in a Taco Bell bag.

According to police, a search of the vehicle found the firearm, a “distribution amount” of methamphetamine, liquid heroin, and other paraphernalia.

The suspect was charged with possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, possession of weapon by felon and possession of paraphernalia.