Man survives after plunging over Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, Ontario (WIVB) — The Niagara Parks Police Service says a man was swept over the Horseshoe Falls early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a person in crisis at the brink of the Canadian side of the falls around 4 a.m. Once officers got to the scene, the man climbed the retaining wall, jumped into the river and went over the Horseshoe Falls.

Authorities subsequently began to search the lower Niagara River basin, where the man was found sitting on the rocks at the water’s edge.

This was below the Journey Behind the Falls observation platform.

Crews rescued the man and took him to a hospital for assessment and treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The man’s identity has not been released.

While infinitesimally rare, people have gone over the Falls and survived before; notably, Kirk Jones who became the first person to live after a fall without a protective device in 2003. He died after a plunge over the falls in 2017 believed a stunt gone awry.