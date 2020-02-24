Man survives after huge tree falls into his apartment, lands on his lap

National

by: KCPQ

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: KCPQ

RENTON, Wash. (KCPQ) – A Washington state man is recovering after a large tree crashed through the wall of his apartment and landed across his lap as he slept on the couch Sunday morning.

It happened at about 7:15 a.m. at a six-unit apartment building on 196th Avenue near Shadow Lake in Renton.

Puget Sound Fire says the tree measured 200 feet long. The man, who is in his 60s, was asleep when the tree fell, trapping him for about 90 minutes before crews were able to free him.

Efren Garcia of All Seasons Tree Service and Roofing was hired to remove the tree after the rescue. “[Rescue crews] had to cut walls to get to him. They couldn’t even open his door because he was pinched.”

The tree’s weight landed on his legs, but somehow missed vital parts of his body.

“He couldn’t be in a better spot,” said Garcia. “It missed his head. He was just lucky.”

The man was released from the hospital in satisfactory condition, according to a spokesperson with Harborview Medical Center.

Martin Tulare of Cascade Crane saw the man after he was released.

“He said his bones weren’t broken, but he was badly bruised and you could tell he was in a lot of pain. He was hobbling around in his cane and sock feet, and he just wanted to go inside and get some shoes. Can’t say I blame him.”

A gusty cold front may have been to blame for the accident. The system came through Sunday morning with a thunderstorm marked by winds reaching up to 45 miles an hour. It was clearly too much for the tree to handle, destroying an apartment building that was home to six households.

Emergency crews from King County and Seattle responded to the scene. Officials say they are working with other residents who were displaced by the fallen tree.

Garcia said the tree appeared to be in healthy shape, and believes the saturated ground and gusty winds brought it down.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Tampa police arrest robbery suspect following chase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa police arrest robbery suspect following chase"

Cigar City ranked #5 on 'Best Brewers In The World' list

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cigar City ranked #5 on 'Best Brewers In The World' list"

Father shot and killed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Father shot and killed"

Drone video appears to show man harassing manatee near Gandy Bridge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drone video appears to show man harassing manatee near Gandy Bridge"

Search on for man who took picture up woman's dress at Brandon Walmart

Thumbnail for the video titled "Search on for man who took picture up woman's dress at Brandon Walmart"

Tampa Bay fire crews battle Charlotte County fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay fire crews battle Charlotte County fire"

Death investigation underway on 43rd Street in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Death investigation underway on 43rd Street in Tampa"

Police Investigating after finding woman's body at Picnic Island Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Investigating after finding woman's body at Picnic Island Park"

Metropolitan Ministries using Black History to teach and inspire children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Metropolitan Ministries using Black History to teach and inspire children"

Deadly crash snarls traffic on I-75

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deadly crash snarls traffic on I-75"

Monday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Midday Weather Update"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss