Man stealing catalytic converter in NC fatally crushed, sheriff says

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s office says a man trying to steal a catalytic converter from a disabled car was killed when the jack he used to get under the vehicle failed and pinned him underneath.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responding to a call on Monday morning found the body of a man under a car.

The victim was identified as 50-year-old Joshua Larry Diehl.

Investigators said Diehl was attempting to steal the catalytic converter when the jack he was using failed.

It’s not known how long Diehl may have been under the vehicle before his body was discovered.