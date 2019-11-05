Man stabbed to death in Maryland over Popeyes chicken sandwich, sources tell police

OXON HILL, Md. (WFLA) – A man was stabbed to death over a chicken sandwich at a Popeyes in Maryland, sources told police.

According to NBC Washington, Prince George’s County Police said they were called to the 6200 block of Livingston Road around 7 p.m. on Monday night, where they found a man with multiple stab wounds in the restaurant parking lot.

Police say the man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The circumstances around the altercation are unclear and police are currently trying to identify a suspect.