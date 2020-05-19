CRAMERTON, N.C. (CNN/WSOC) –While out for a drive, a couple was shot at by a stranger who thought they were in the Russian mob and out to get him, authorities said.

According to investigators, Michael Keeter allegedly owed money to the Russian mafia and mistakenly thought an innocent couple was out to get him.

The male victim said his girlfriend was visiting his town and he wanted to show her his county’s new high-tech school – Stuart Cramer High. As they started to leave, one truck blocked their path and another car tried to corner them.

“We were just driving around having, having a good time and some guy stopped, literally got out of his car, and pointed a gun at me,” the man said.

He threw his car in reverse as the shots flew through the windshield. One shot went right by their heads and through the seat.

“We were probably inches from a double homicide,” Cramerton Police Capt. T.N. Jones said. “Somebody was watching over them that they just didn’t get hit. It’s a miracle.

