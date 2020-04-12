Breaking News
Man serves free coffee through home window to essential workers

(CNN) – A San Francisco man is offering free coffee to essential workers.

Ben Ramirez says he’s been training to be a barista. He has lots of coffee-making supplies at home because he wants to open his own shop.

For now, he’s just putting out a “Free Coffee” sign outside, opening his window and offering a little pick-me-up to passersby.

“A lot of people have actually been very thankful,” Ramirez. “Having just like a space to come get your coffee and talk to somebody for a second makes them feel like they’re back in their kind of routine.”

To maintain social distancing, Ramirez is using his son’s gorilla-claw toy to hand out coffee to people.

