Man robbed bank, then deposited money in ATM outside, police say

WILMINGTON, Del. (WFLA) – A man is behind bars after robbing a bank and then attempting to deposit the money in his bank account at the same bank, moments after the robbery.

Deleware State Police say 44-year-old McRoberts Williams robbed a Wells Fargo Bank in Wilmington by passing a note to the teller.

Police say after receiving an undisclosed amount of money, Williams left the bank and went directly to the ATM on the outside of the building, where he deposited the money he had just taken from the bank.

Troopers took Williams took shortly into custody following the robbery.

He has been charged with second-degree robbery and has a $6,000 bond.