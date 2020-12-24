Man rescues deer stuck on frozen reservoir in Wisconsin

(NBC) – A Wisconsin man made a daring rescue of a deer that was stranded on a frozen reservoir.

Gil Lencour was on his way home for lunch Tuesday when he spotted a deer struggling out in the middle of a frozen reservoir in Cranmoor.

He ran home, grabbed a leash, called a friend to lend him a hand, and tried to figure out how to get the deer off the ice. He realized the leash wasn’t going to work, so he got hands-on by literally pushing the deer step by step to safety.

His friend whipped out his phone and recorded this video of the rescue.

Lancour said he knew he had to help when he saw the deer was stranded and since he drives by the reservoir every day knew the ice was strong enough to hold him.