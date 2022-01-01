Man pushed in front of freight train, killed ‘without provocation’ in San Diego

Police at Old Town Station, where a fight at the trolley stop ended with a man shoving another man in front of a freight train, killing him. (Photo: OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO — A man was shoved toward the tracks and killed by an oncoming train in an “unprovoked attack” at a trolley station in San Diego Saturday morning, police said.

Trolley security reported the incident shortly after 6 a.m. when they noticed a man down on the platform at the station, the San Diego Police Department said in a news release.

Detectives learned that two men had just exited a trolley and were walking on the platform when one of them pushed the other into the passing freight train.

“While it is still early in the investigation,” authorities said, it appears the attack came “without provocation.”

Officers and paramedics arrived to confirm the man had been killed. He was identified but his name was not released to the public.

The man who shoved the victim into the train got on a trolley and left the area, SDPD said. He was described as a “light-skinned male,” around five feet, eight inches tall with a thin build, wearing all black clothing.

Police told OnScene TV that a security camera captured the incident on video and added they were hopeful the footage would lead to an arrest.

“We’re very hopeful that we will have a resolution to this case,” Brown said. “Anyone with information, we ask that they call the San Diego Police Department or Crime Stoppers. They can remain anonymous if they wish.”