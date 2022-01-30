Man missing since 2020 found more than 6 feet under home

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man reported missing in 2020 has been found dead in Mobile County.

His family’s main mission is to find out what happened to him.

Daniel Preslar’s family spoke to him two weeks before Christmas in 2020.

His sister, Yvonne Vargas-Gomez, said they reported him missing and remained hopeful until they received the news that his body was found.

“He wasn’t just some random that was killed and just left in a hole and left to just rot,” Vargas-Gomez said. “He was a father, he was a brother, and he meant a lot to us and finding this out is very hard for us.”

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office identified a body they found in a house on Lott Road as the 47-year-old on Thursday.

For weeks, deputies tried to find searched for human remains at that location on two previous occasions, after receiving “reliable tips” that a body had been buried there.

His son, James Preslar, said his dad was a good man.

“He always was trying to make everything better for us, and give us a good life,” Preslar said. “That’s all he wanted to do.”

The only thing Preslar’s family is thankful for at this moment is that he was able to be identified by his pacemaker.

“I am very thankful that he had that and they were able to identify him through that,” Vargas-Gomez said. “e might have never known.

As this investigation continues, this family just wants closure.

The MCSO said they believe the body is related to a criminal case more than a year old.

This case will be presented to a grand jury.