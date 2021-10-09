Man leaves tree after 2 days perched above ground, evading officers after domestic dispute

SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens — A man who had been evading police for more than two days as he sat perched in the branches of a tree finally came down from his temporary haven, police said Friday.

Officers first responded to a domestic dispute between the man and his mother near 226th Street and 145th Avenue on Wednesday, officials said. When police arrived, they realized the man had a warrant out for an alleged prior assault.

Officers tried to serve the warrant, but the man fled to the roof, then jumped on the tree around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, police said. 

Friday evening, police told PIX11 News the man, described as in his 40s, came down. Officials could not say why he left the tree, nor why he was up there in the first place.

There was no word on charges or any further action against the man, who was released by police Friday evening.

