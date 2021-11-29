Man kills 11-year-old daughter after shooting her in ‘hunting accident,’ authorities say

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a minor that allegedly happened during a hunting accident in Hallsville on Saturday.

According to the department, dispatch received multiple calls shortly after 5 p.m. in regards to a hunting accident near Young and Hickey Road, that involved an 11-year-old girl and her father.

Callers said the father accidentally shot the girl with a high-powered rifle.

Once deputies and EMS arrived on scene, the girl, now identified as Daisy Grace Lynn George, was located and taken to a Longview hospital. Authorities had requested a care flight, but all emergency helicopters were grounded in the region, due to inclement weather.

George was pronounced dead at the hospital. She was a sixth-grade student at Hallsville ISD.

“Anytime a young person loses their life, it’s tragic for all involved. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends during this difficult time.” Sheriff Brandon Fletcher

Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens were also called in to help investigate this incident.

Sheriff Fletcher is working with the Hallsville ISD Superintendent to coordinate grief counselors for all faculty and students.

Hallsville Junior High announced Sunday afternoon that in honor of George’s favorite color all staff and students throughout the district at encouraged to wear purple.