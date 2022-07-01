FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man has been arrested after a deadly shooting in Floyd County Thursday.

At least two officers are dead and several others are injured after a standoff in Floyd County.

Arrest records show that Lance Storz, 49, was charged with one count of attempted murder, two counts of murder of a police officer, five counts of attempted murder of a police officer, and assault on a service animal. He was officially booked at 5 a.m. on Friday.

The incident started at around 5 p.m. on Thursday when deputies were attempting to serve a warrant for a domestic violence dispute at a home on Main Street when Storz was said to open fire.

Police then said Storz barricaded himself inside the home, leading to a lengthy standoff. Multiple deputies were injured and their conditions are currently unknown.

It’s also unclear if Storz was injured.

Dale McKinney, the owner of WMDJ Radio witnessed the incident in real-time and shared his account of the standoff with FOX 56.

He described the scene as a war zone, with blocked roads and helicopters overhead.

“I have personally heard rapid-fire in the background. I’m assuming the rapid-fire was coming from the shooter. We have confirmed with local police officials that at least three people have been wounded in the shooting exchange. The shooter actually from his perch in house actually has a view of the road. The road is completely blocked. You can not get in and out of the area, as you’d expect,” said McKinney.