TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in Dallas, Texas believe a man who shot a woman in the neck was killed by his own bullet Saturday in a strange turn of events.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers were called to an apartment building where they found “a large amount of blood and a blood trail” in front of the entrance. When officers searched the apartment, nobody was inside.

Around the same time, police received another call from an area hospital about a man and woman found outside in a vehicle with gunshot wounds, CBS News reported.

A preliminary investigation found that the man, later identified as 26-year-old Byron Redmon, shot the woman in the neck. The bullet then exited and hit Redmon in the leg, police said.

Redmon later died at the hospital.

As of this report, it is unclear what led to the shooting or if those involved knew each other. An investigation is ongoing.