BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A North Carolina 15-year-old was charged with shooting and killing his older brother.

Investigators said it happened Sunday night at the family’s home north of Benson.

K.J. Brown holds onto photographs of Tracy Davis, still in shock that his best friend of 15 years is gone. He said Davis was an army veteran and the father of a young son.

Brown said he and Davis were roommates, and a couple of weeks ago, they moved in with Davis’ dad and 15-year-old brother. Brown said he, Davis, and Davis’ teenage brother spent Sunday together.

“All three of us went to the gym yesterday, a good day. Came home, I was trying to cook dinner and everything, and they just started arguing,” he recalled.

“All of it really started because he asked him to clean his room,” Brown continued. “That’s really what it started over. They started arguing. Then they started tussling and everything, and the next thing you know you hear gunshots.”

Investigators said the 15-year-old, whose name was not released due to his age, shot his 25-year-old brother around 6:15 p.m.

“He [Tracy Davis] came running to me, and he was like, ‘He just shot me.’ I put him in the car,” Brown explained.

Brown said he drove Davis to a nearby fire station and EMS crews rushed him to WakeMed, but he didn’t survive.

Johnston County deputies soon surrounded the family’s home in the 1100 block of South Pleasant Coates Road and later charged the 15-year-old with murder, on a juvenile petition.

Deputies were still at the home late into the night Sunday.

When asked if anyone else will face charges in connection with the teen accessing a gun, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.

Brown said he didn’t know the teen had access to a gun and the brothers usually got along.

“They love each other, you know, brotherly love. Brothers are going to fight,” he noted. “I don’t know what it was yesterday.”