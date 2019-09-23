Man jumps on tracks while holding his daughter, gets hit and killed by train

(WFLA) – A man in New York reportedly jumped in front of an oncoming subway train while holding his child.
The man died, but the child survived, PIX 11 reported.
The incident occurred Monday morning in the Bronx at the Kingsbridge Road station.
Police said the man jumped in front of an oncoming Manhattan-bound No. 4 train as he was holding the 5-year-old girl.
The train struck and killed the man.
PIX 11 reports the girl was in the care of FDNY officials and was alert and crying.
Further information was not immediately available.
