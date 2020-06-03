Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?
Live Now
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Cristobal moving inland over Mexico

Man in Joker mask charged after setting Chicago cop car on fire, officials say

National

by: WGN Web Desk and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:
  • (Photo courtesy of FBI)
  • (Photo courtesy of FBI)
  • Timothy O’Donnell (Photo courtesy of FBI)

CHICAGO (WGN) — A Chicago man is facing federal arson charges after investigators say he set fire to a Chicago police squad car.

Timothy O’Donnell was wearing a clown mask when he set fire to a Chicago Police Department cruiser on North State Street on Saturday during protests following the death of 46-year-old George Floyd, a criminal complaint alleges.

Investigators identified O’Donnell based on a tattoo on his neck that said “pretty.” He was arrested Tuesday at his apartment in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood.

The complaint goes on to say O’Donnell admitted to being the man in the mask.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss