Man hits, kills relative with truck after Christmas party fight, police say

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (WFLA) – Christmas cheer turned deadly in a Georgia neighborhood after a man intentionally rammed his truck into his brother-in-law, killing him, according to police.

Ernesto Pelayo, 34, has been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault of 41-year-old Juan Davila early Saturday morning in Lawrenceville, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

According to police, the men related by marriage got into a physical fight in the backyard of a Christmas party. Following the fight, Pelayo got into his pickup truck, hit Davila who was standing in the road and drove away, witnesses told police.

Davila was taken to a hospital but did not survive.

Pelayo was transported to the Gwinnett County Detention Center and is being held without bond.

