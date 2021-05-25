Man hid in Tennessee Walgreens until closing, tunneled through drywall to steal opioids: police

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Tennessee are looking for a man they say hid inside a Walgreens store until closing only to tunnel through the drywall of the pharmacy to steal opioids.

Police said it happened on May 18 at a Walgreens in Franklin. According to a release from police, the man hid inside the store until after closing time. He waited until all employees left and tunneled into the pharmacy through the drywall and stole a large amount of opioid pain killers, police said.

Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward to anyone who helps identify the burglar.

Walgreens burglar, photo courtesy of Franklin Police Department

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000.