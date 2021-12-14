Man headed to church sees woman fatally hit by car, tries to save her

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police said a 91-year-old woman died after she and a 93-year-old husband were struck by a car at Government Street and Little Flower Avenue Sunday evening.

The woman, who Mobile police identified as Mary J. Jackson, was pronounced dead on the scene. Her husband was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Dru Teague says he was on his way to mass when he heard the collision occur.

Teague said he didn’t think twice to help.

“I turned around, and that’s when I saw the woman on the ground in the street,” Teague said. “I had to go in the middle of the road, stop traffic… I picked her up and took her in the grass and checked her pulse, and at that point that’s when I knew that she was not alive.”

According to Mobile police, the driver stopped, and no charges have been filed.

Little Flower Catholic Church member Elisa McCracken said the intersection of Government Street and Little Flower Avenue has always been a concern.

McCracken said she has reached she’s reached out to law enforcement and city leaders in the past, concerned about the safety of this stretch of road.

“I’ve talked to city council people, I’ve talked to the Mayor’s office, I’ve talked to the police department, I’ve talked to the traffic department… it’s been over a year,” McCracken said. “If it took that sacrifice for something to actually happen then I guess that’s great but somebody lost their lives in an area they knew there was a traffic problem.”

As MPD continues to investigate this tragedy, the man who stepped in to help said he just hopes this won’t happen to anyone else.

“Maybe setting up a new traffic light. I mean little things that can make the difference between someone losing their life or even getting injured,” he said.