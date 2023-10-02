CORBIN, KY (WFLA) — Police said a Kentucky man’s plan backfired when he gave officers a false name during a traffic stop. The name belonged to a wanted person.

Corbin police said 30-year-old Michael Jones was in the passenger seat when officers stopped the vehicle he was riding in on Sunday. When asked for his name, Jones “provided a false name for a person who had an active warrant,” police said.

After running the name, officers learned Jones was not who he claimed to be. More so, the individual accused had several warrants for his arrest.

“If you’re going to give fake identification, make sure the other person isn’t wanted too,” police quipped.

Jones was ultimately charged with tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and theft of identity of another without consent.