SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Nicholas J. Barnes, 26, was sentenced to 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

Barnes shot Shad Brown at a home on North Robberson Avenue on Sept. 1, 2020. When officers arrived, they found Brown dead from gunshot wounds.

Neighbors reported that after hearing the gunshots, they had seen a man with a gun running from the house to a U-Haul truck parked outside.

Security footage showed Brown helping the man driving the U-Haul moving things into the back of the truck. After police interviewed witnesses and neighbors, they discovered that Brown had a previous relationship with Barnes’ mother. Brown had a child with Barnes’ mother. Brown was also in a relationship with a woman who was previously in a relationship with Barnes.

