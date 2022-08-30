TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man recently stopped in the mayor’s office in Syracuse, Nebraska, and asked if a few people from Bellevue City Hall would serve as official witnesses for his effort to break a Guinness World Record.

Photos and video provided by TMX showed Duane Hasen floating on a 846-pound pumpkin down the Missouri River.

TMX cited a Facebook post from the City of Bellevue, outlining Hasen’s journey.

“Mr. Hansen is a long time Nebraska resident who enjoys growing large pumpkins, gourds and other vegetables as a hobby,” the Facebook post from Aug. 27 said. “He came up with this idea when visiting Ohio and seeing another person attempt to set this record which is currently right around 30 miles. Seems like a unique, if not slightly crazy, way to celebrate his 60th birthday, which was yesterday.”

The post said Hasen jumped in the pumpkin on the banks of the Missouri River around 7:30 a.m. to attempt to make the 38 mile trip to Nebraska City.

Hasen was said to have surpassed the 25.5 mile record as of 2:52 p.m. that day.

“…and he is currently continuing on to the Marina in Nebraska City which is approximately 12 more miles. Congratulations Duane and keep going strong!!” the post said.

As of 9 p.m. central time, the original post said the Hansen family confirmed that Duane had made it to Nebraska City just after 6:30 p.m.

“Congratulations Duane for smashing the world record. We are proud that you started this record breaking 38 mile journey in Bellevue and it’s been fun to follow along,” the post said.