A photo showing the suspect in the murder of Eleanor Bowles (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

ATLANTA (WFLA) — Atlanta police announced Monday that they arrested a man for stabbing a woman to death at her Buckhead home Saturday.

NBC affiliate WXIA reported that Eleanor Bowles, 77, was found dead in her home Saturday when her son, Michael, came home for the holidays.

Police said they believed the victim was stabbed multiple times after she encounter the suspect, 23-year-old Antonio Brown, trying to steal her Lexus SUV.

Surveillance video released by the Atlanta Police Department showed the suspect in the gated community where the murder occurred.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said during a press conference that police were able to arrest Brown less than 24 hours after the video was released thanks to a civilian tip.

“A resident spotted Mr. Brown and contacted the Atlanta Police Department, who were able to make an arrest,” Dickens said.

Brown now faces charges of murder, aggravated battery, and numerous other alleged crimes.

WXIA reported that the suspect’s family released a statement apologizing to Bowles’ family for their matriarch’s death.

“With profound sorrow, we apologize to the Bowles family and offer them our prayers and sincere, heartfelt condolences,” the family read. “The tragedy visited upon their family, and our relative’s involvement is senseless and inexcusable.”