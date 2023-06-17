LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Search and Rescue teams rappelled down the walls of the Grand Canyon to find the body of a man who had fallen off the rim earlier this week.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, the man “went over the edge at the Skywalk into the canyon.” This all took place at Grand Canyon West, which is owned and operated by the Hualapai Native American tribe and is closer to Las Vegas than the Grand Canyon National Park.

The sheriff’s office said, “Two short-haul technicians (rope specialists) responded with [a] Kingman DPS Ranger helicopter to the scene.”

Investigators did not release a reason for the man’s deadly fall. Neither the man’s identity nor home has been released by authorities at this time.

This area of Grand Canyon West is where the horseshoe-shaped Skywalk extends from the visitor’s center showing a clear view down into the canyon thanks to a clear walkway. Directly next to the visitor’s center, there is also a viewing area where visitors can walk right up to the edge of the canyon. It’s not clear if the man fell from the Skywalk or the rim.

Over the years Grand Canyon West has been open, security features such as ropes near parts of the rim have been installed, but most of the rim here remains open without any type of fence or barricade before the dropoff of more than 1,000 feet.