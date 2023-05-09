(WFLA) — In a deed seemingly befit for a Florida man, deputies in Franklin County, Kansas arrested a DUI suspect who was dressed for the part.

“A career in law enforcement is exciting,” the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post, “and you get to experience something new every day. Sometimes, you see things you can’t believe!”

But believe you may after deputies stopped an intoxicated driver who was headed northbound on Interstate 35 wearing a t-shirt, jeans, and full-body “Bud Light” beer can costume.

“Yes, you read that correctly,” the post added.

The sudsy suspect was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol and transported to the Franklin County Jail.

“As always, suspects are innocent until proven guilty.”