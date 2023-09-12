GALVESTON, Texas (WFLA) — A Texas man died of a deadly bacterial infection after eating raw oysters, according to health officials.

Friday, the Galveston County Health District in Texas announced a death from a Vibrio vulnificus infection.

Officials said the unusually warm ocean water, seen around states like Texas and Florida, has caused an increase in vibrio infections. This prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue a health advisory about the recent increase in infections.

The victim in this case was said to be a man between 30 and 40 years old who had pre-existing conditions that caused him to be vulnerable to vibrio infections.

Typically, these infections can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, vomiting, cellulitis, blistering lesions, fever, and chills. In bloodstream infections, there is a 50% chance of death.

“Individuals that are immune suppressed, have liver disease, and or diabetes should refrain from consuming raw shellfish and recreating in coastal waters,” said the health district.

Five people in the Tampa Bay Area were previously confirmed to have died from vibrio since January. In 2022, 75 total cases and 17 deaths were reported in Florida, many of them occurring in Lee County after Hurricane Ian flooded the region.