TRENTON, S.C. (WJBF)- The Edgefield County Sheriff in South Carolina said evidence showed a man strangled a woman inside the home and was burying her in the backyard, when he died of a heart attack.

Deputies said they discovered Joseph McKinnon’s body first before finding Patricia Dent’s body in a backyard pit.

Neighbors in Trenton, South Carolina, were left with plenty of questions after deputies responded to Tanglewood drive on Saturday and discovered the two bodies.

Dawn Howanietz, who lives just a block up from where the bodies were discovered, said she and her family have only been living in the area for two years.

She said she was concerned and didn’t know there was a danger to neighbors after those bodies were discovered.

“We have no idea and that’s what we’re asking about at least let us know that it’s something they have in control or don’t have in control do we have to make sure everything is locked up tight watch our dogs or our animals we got a farmer back there too you know it’s scary” Howanietz said.

See full statement from Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland and Edgefield County Coroner David Burnett: