FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating the death of a New Hampshire man following an “incident” at Sunday night’s New England Patriots game, according to Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

Morrissey said first responders rushed to the 300 section of Gillette Stadium’s upper deck around 11 p.m. and found a 53-year-old man who was “in apparent need of medical attention.”

The man, identified as Dale Mooney, of Newmarket, was rushed to Sturdy Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Gillette Stadium officials said Mooney was a season ticket holder for 30 years.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of Dale Mooney,” officials wrote. “We extend our sincerest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to Dale’s family and to all those who are mourning his loss.”

It’s unclear if anyone will face charges in connection with Mooney’s death. The DA’s office is waiting for an autopsy to see how Mooney died.

12 News spoke with a witness, who wished to remain anonymous, regarding what may have led up to Mooney’s death.

The witness said Mooney may have been involved in a fight with another fan, during which one “vicious punch” was thrown. That punch knocked a man unconscious, the witness said, and first responders performed CPR on him for several minutes before whisking him away on a backboard.

The witness described the entire ordeal as being “horrific to watch.” Another witness, Joe Kilmartin, also recalled the incident.

“It was mostly just tussling then you saw a fan deliver two punches to the victim, a Dolphins fan, he was wearing a Dolphins jersey, and the victim just slumped over at that point in his seat,” he said.