Man dies after getting stuck in clothing donation bin

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (CNN) — A man died after getting trapped in a clothing donation bin in Tennessee.

Police said the 48-year-old man got stuck in the drop-off door and died at the scene.

The donations from the bin go to the American Veterans National Service Foundation. The organization says it’s saddened by the loss of life and sends its deepest condolences.

It’s unclear how or why he got stuck, and how long he was in there.

Police don’t suspect foul play.

