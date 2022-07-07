Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Texas man was killed when a firework exploded on his head earlier this week, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Pablo Ruiz, 43, was drinking with some friends at a home in San Antonio on July 5 when he decided to place a firework on the top of his head and light it.

The firework exploded, and the bottom of the tube pierced his head, the report said. Ruiz was pronounced dead shortly after.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner said Ruiz died from severe head trauma, according to the report.