Man cuts own throat, dies after verdict in North Dakota federal courtroom

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A man who had been on trial in Fargo, North Dakota, reportedly killed himself after receiving an unfavorable verdict in U.S. District Court.

North Dakota U.S. Marshal Dallas Carlson said the incident happened Monday afternoon after a jury returned a partial guilty verdict against the man, who had faced terrorizing-related charges.

Carlson says the jury had left the courtroom, but U.S. District Judge Peter Welte, courtroom staff and others witnessed the incident.

Court security officers and deputy marshals attempted live-saving measures in the courtroom.

