TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A New Jersey man was charged after deliberately crashing his car into the police station in Independence Township, according to officials.

In a press release, the department said the suspect, John Hargreaves, first crashed his gold Toyota SUV at around 6:17 p.m. on Sept. 20 at a private residence “in an attempt to scare or harass the homeowner,” whom Hargreaves knew.

The suspect then drove to the police station and drove his SUV through the building, ending in the squad room, according to the county prosecutor.

Hargreaves then got out of the car and appeared to celebrate to the song, “Welcome to the Jungle” by Guns N’ Roses, which was blasting from his car radio.

For crashing into a home, Hargreaves was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and harassment.

For crashing into the police station, he was charged with terrorism, causing widespread injury or damage, aggravated assault, burglary, criminal mischief, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose

Authorities said Hargreaves is being held at a local county jail.