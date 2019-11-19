Live Now
Man claims not all Ben and Jerry’s ice cream comes from ‘happy cows’, files lawsuit

National
Posted: / Updated:

VERMONT (WFLA) — A man is suing Ben & Jerry’s because he says the company’s claim that the ice cream comes from “happy cows” is false.

James Ehlers, who ran for governor of Vermont last year, says that slogan is false advertising.

According to this lawsuit, less than half the milk and cream Ben & Jerry’s uses comes from farms that participate in Vermont’s “Caring Dairy” program. Ehlers alleges that the rest of it comes from factory farms.

Ehlers says Ben & Jerry’s customers pay a premium for the company’s products because they expect its ingredients to be sourced from humane suppliers.

Ehlers is opening his lawsuit as a possible class action, but no other plaintiffs have joined him yet.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

