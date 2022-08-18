This story contains details that may be disturbing to some readers

WARNING: This story contains details that some may find offensive. Viewer discretion is advised.

EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Pennsylvania arrested a man they said was allegedly purchasing and selling human remains on Facebook.

According to police, on June 14, 2022, officers received a call for an Enola man allegedly buying body parts on Facebook.

Police said they spoke with 40-year-old Jeremy Pauley who said he was a collector of “oddities” and that he had three full skeletons and approximately 15-20 human skulls. Police said these items were “very old and came from a legitimate purchase.”

On July 8, police received a call from someone who found five buckets of human organs and skin in a basement. Several police agencies executed a search warrant on the home and found three, five-gallon buckets containing various human remains.

According to court records, the buckets contained two human brains, skin, a heart, kidney, spleen, fat, skull with hair, two livers, six pieces of skin/fat, a trachea, a child mandible with teeth, and two lungs.

Further investigation found that Pauley was allegedly buying human remains via Facebook Messenger from a woman in Arkansas. Police said Pauley bought $4,000 worth of body parts consisting of half a head, a whole head minus the skull cap, three brains with skull cap, one heart, one liver, one lung, two kidneys, one full female pelvis, and four hands.

Police determined the items were shipped via the United States Postal Service from Arkansas. An investigation by FBI Arkansas and Arkansas State Police showed a woman, identified in court records as Candace Scott, was allegedly stealing body parts from a mortuary in Arkansas that were the property of the University of Arkansas. Pennsylvania court records did not say whether the woman was charged.

East Pennsboro Police and an agent from FBI Harrisburg interviewed Pauley who, according to the affidavit, admitted to purchasing two shipments of body parts from Scott in Arkansas. Police said Pauley admitted he was selling those body parts to people for monetary gain.

Human remains were also located in Scranton, according to East Pennsboro Township Police. Court documents have also identified a Bloomsburg address for Pauley.

Pauley was arrested and released on $50,000 bail on charges of felony Dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, felony receiving stolen property, misdemeanor receiving stolen property, and misdemeanor abuse of a corpse.

“This is one of the most bizarre investigations I have encountered in my thirty-three years as a prosecutor. Just when I think I have seen it all, a case like this comes around.,” said Cumberland County District Attorney Seán McCormack.