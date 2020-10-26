Man charged in burning of ballot drop box in Boston

This surveillance image provided by the Boston Police Department shows a man approaching a ballot drop box outside the Boston Public Library, early Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in downtown Boston. Massachusetts election officials say a fire was set at the ballot drop box holding more than 120 ballots in what appears to have been a “deliberate attack.” Boston Police say that an arson investigation is underway and the person shown in this surveillance image is a person of interest. (Courtesy of Boston Police Department via AP)

BOSTON (AP) — Police say a 39-year-old man has been charged with lighting a fire in a Boston ballot drop box and damaging dozens of ballots.

Police said Monday that Worldy Armand of Boston was taken into custody late the day before after drug control unit officers on patrol saw a man who matched the description of the man authorities were seeking.

Police say he also had an active warrant for receiving stolen property. Armand faces a charge of willful and malicious burning.

It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney to speak for him.