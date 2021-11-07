Man covered in hand sanitizer bursts into flames after being shocked with taser, police in New York say

CATSKILL, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say an upstate New York man is in grave condition at a hospital after police used a Taser to subdue him and he burst into flames.

The Times Union of Albany reports that the 29-year-old man walked into the Catskill village police department last weekend and got into a confrontation with officers.

Chief Dave Darling says officers deployed a Taser to subdue the man, and he burst into flames. The newspaper says the man, identified as Jason Jones, had poured hand sanitizer on himself, which is why he burst into flames.

The Times Union says Jones was taken to the Westchester Medical Center’s Trauma and Burn Center, where he is in grave condition.

An attorney for the man’s family declined to discuss details of the matter.

