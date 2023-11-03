BURLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly running an illegal psilocybin mushroom growing operation worth approximately $8.5 million in Burlington, according to police.

Connecticut State Police arrested 21-year-old Weston Soule after finding the clandestine mushroom-growing factory in his home.

The Drug Enforcement Administration Hartford Task Force and detectives said they responded to a home on Lyon Road at 9 a.m. Thursday after a caller said the resident was allegedly running a clandestine psilocybin mushroom growing operation.

When police arrived at the home, officers saw ventilation equipment throughout the home that matched those used in clandestine laboratories, according to state police.

Investigators went with Soule to a detached garage on the property, where detectives said they saw a large mushroom-growing operation. Soule claimed that the type of mushrooms he was growing were not illegal, police said.

According to police, Soule did not consent to a search of his home Thursday morning. Detectives were then granted a search warrant and entered the home.

Clandestine mushroom-growing operation found at Soule’s residence. (SOURCE: Connecticut State Police) Clandestine mushroom-growing operation found at Soule’s residence. (SOURCE: Connecticut State Police)

Inside the home, officers said they found a clandestine mushroom-growing factory with psilocybin mushrooms in various stages of growth.

Soule admitted that the mushrooms were psilocybin and was arrested, according to police.

Mug shot of Weston Soule. (SOURCE: Connecticut State Police)

The 21-year-old was charged with possession with intent to sell/distribute narcotics and operation of a drug factory, police said.

Soule was held on a $250,000 cash/surety bond and is scheduled for arraignment at New Britain Superior Court on Nov. 3.