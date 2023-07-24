LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) says a man was arrested Saturday after a traffic stop led to deputies making an interesting discovery — methamphetamine inside the man’s hamburger.

LCSO said Deputies Tyler Declue and Cpl. Josia Tukua conducted a traffic stop on Highway 157 just north of Underwood Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office, the deputies determined that Timothy Nolen, the driver, had a revoked license so the vehicle was impounded per regular policy.

During a search of the vehicle, LCSO said that Nolen told deputies he was hungry and just wanted to eat his hamburger. According to a statement by the sheriff’s office, when deputies checked the burger, they found more than an all-beef patty on the toasted bun.

“Unfortunately, the burger contained more than lettuce and pickles,” LCSO said on social media. “Deputies retrieved a small bag of methamphetamine.”

The sheriff’s office said after they found Nolen was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, driving while revoked, and having a switched tag.