Man arrested after deputies find stolen horse inside bedroom

Garry Chase Coble, Jr. has been charged with burglary, petit larceny and malicious injury to animals or personal property. (Source: Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Police in South Carolina arrested and charged a man after deputies found a stolen horse inside a bedroom earlier this week.

The suspect, Garry Chase Coble Jr., was charged with larceny of livestock, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

According to the sheriff’s office, a woman saw Coble riding a horse down the road at 2:33 p.m. and then leading it inside a home. Once deputies arrived on scene, they made contact with Coble’s father, who said Coble was not supposed to be there.

Coble opened the front door once his father arrived on the scene, at which point deputies saw horse feces in the living room. Coble tried entering a bedroom as deputies tried to take him into custody, at which point deputies saw a full size quarter horse standing in the middle of the bedroom, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the horse appeared to be calm as they followed Coble into the bathroom and placed him under arrest.

The horse’s owner arrived on scene and noticed a small red laceration on the front left leg of the horse., an injury that the animal allegedly sustained after it had been stolen.

Coble is facing charges of burglary, petit larceny and malicious injury to animals or personal property in unrelated cases.

Coble remained in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center as of Friday.