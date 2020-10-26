Man arrested after allegedly throwing infant off balcony, setting apartment on fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Nevada man is accused of killing a nearly 2-month-old infant after he threw the child off a balcony.

According to police, Clarence Martin Jr., 32, and the child’s mother had been arguing before Martin threw the infant off the balcony, and then set their apartment on fire, killing the family dog.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office has identified the child as London Martin. The infant died from blunt force head trauma, and her death is being ruled a homicide.

LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer said Martin was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries and evaluation for drug use.

He was booked in absentia for open murder, animal cruelty and arson.