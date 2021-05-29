Man accused of shooting, injuring 3 in Times Square charged

NEW YORK (AP) — The man accused of shooting and injuring three people in Times Square earlier this month has been charged after arriving in New York from Florida where he was arrested.

The New York Police Department said on Friday that Farrakhan Muhammad is charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of assault, reckless endangerment and criminal use of a firearm.

Two women and a 4-year-old girl were struck and wounded by stray bullets in the shooting on May 8. U.S. Marshals arrested Muhammad near Jacksonville, Florida, four days later. He has said he was not in New York at the time of the shooting.

It was not immediately clear whether Muhammad has an attorney.

