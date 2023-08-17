LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have accused a man of killing his girlfriend Tuesday in the southeast valley, according to a release.

On Aug. 14 at around 2:30 p.m., officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 1600 block of Golden Arrow Drive after a report of a possible injured person.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who was dead and a man, identified as James Gina III, 50. Homicide detectives were able to identify Gina as the victim’s boyfriend and that he was the suspect in this case.

James Gina III. Source: LVMPD

Gina was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center. He faces charges of open murder with a deadly weapon and owning or possessing a gun as a prohibited person. He is being held without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 17 at 8:30 a.m.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released

by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.