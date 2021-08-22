Majority of Americans approve of Biden job performance, NBC poll shows

(KXAN) — Forty-nine percent of U.S. adults approve of President Joe Biden’s overall job performance, a new NBC News poll shows.
It’s a slim margin, however, as 48% say they disapprove.
That’s down from April’s poll, when 53% of adults approved of Biden’s job performance. Some of the biggest declines for Biden are coming from independents, residents living in rural areas and white Americans.
Fifty-three percent of those polled say they approve of President Joe Biden’s handling of the coronavirus in the U.S., while 44% say they disapprove.
Sixty percent of Americans also said they disapprove of Biden’s handling of Afghanistan. Meanwhile, only 29% of Americans think the country is headed in the right direction, while 54% say they’re worried about the country’s future.
You can view the full poll of 1,000 U.S. adults taken between August 14 and 17 below.