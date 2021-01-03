Major Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots start out 2021

(WFLA) – Both jackpots for the Powerball and Mega Millions have topped $400,000 to kick off the new year.
Both games finished 2020 with the second highest jackpots of the year.
Currently, the Powerball sits at $410 million, while the Mega Million jackpot is $432 million.
The Mega Millions will be drawn Jan. 5 and Powerball numbers will be drawn Jan. 6.
