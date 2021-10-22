Major Harris: Wisconsin preschooler missing since mother was slain is found dead

National

by: Phil Helsel

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) — Major Harris, the 3-year-old boy missing after his mother was killed in Milwaukee last week, has been found dead, police said Thursday.

“My heart and my condolences are out to the family,” Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman told reporters, adding that the investigation was “ongoing and very fluid.”

Major’s body was found at North 35th Street and West Rohr Avenue, Norman said. More details were not released at a news conference.

His mother, Mallery Muenzenberger, 25, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Oct. 14 in the backyard of a home, police said.

