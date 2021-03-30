Major Biden involved in another biting incident, report says

Major explores the South Lawn of the White House in January. (Adam Schultz/White House/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo)

(NEXSTAR) – Major Biden, the three-year-old German shepherd adopted by the Bidens in 2018, has been involved in another biting incident, CNN reports.

First lady Jill Biden’s press secretary Michael LaRosa told the outlet that the Major “nipped” someone while out for a walk on the White House South Lawn Monday afternoon.

CNN reports that the person was a National Park Service employee who was treated by White House medical staff. LaRosa said the person was “seen by WHMU (White House Medical Unit) and returned to work.”

The National Park Service did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The report follows a March 8 incident in which White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that Major was “surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual, which was handled by the White House medical unit, with no further treatment needed.”

This is a developing story.

