Major Amazon web outage reported, impacting several sites and services

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A major Amazon Web Services outage was reported by users on Tuesday and appears to be impacting several companies.

The Associated Press reported the outage just after 12 p.m. in a tweet. The AP was also impacted by the outage.

“Users say Amazon Web Services is suffering a major outage. The company provides cloud computing services to individuals, universities, governments and companies including The Associated Press,” the tweet said.

According to the AP, Amazon has not commented on the outage yet and few details are available. A brief message posted to Amazon Web Services’ service health dashboard said it was investigating “increased error rates” and had identified the root cause.

An outage map on DownDetector.com shows problems reported across the country. By noon, DownDetector’s website showed more than 28,000 problems reported with Amazon Web Services.

DownDetector showed outages reported on several Amazon services including Prime Music, Amazon Alexa and Prime Video. Other outages listed on DownDetector included Disney+ and Ring. According to The Hill, those websites are hosted by Amazon Web Services.

