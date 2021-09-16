Maine’s oldest lobster harvester still going at age 101, no plans to stop

ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — More than 90 years after starting, Maine’s oldest lobster harvester is still doing it at age 101.

Virginia Oliver is the oldest lobster fisher in the state and possibly the oldest one in the world, Oliver still faithfully tends to her 200 traps off Rockland, Maine, with her 78-year-old son Max.

She started catching lobsters when she was 8 and has no intention to stop.

Oliver also said she’s concerned about the health of the lobster population, which she said is subject to heavy fishing pressure these days.

